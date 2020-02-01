|
|
Linda Kosmal, 80, of Plum Borough, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Reed; loving mother of Jennifer Miceli, Dave (Sherry) Kosmal and Mike (Amy) Kosmal; grandmother of Joe Miceli, Jess Miceli, Ethan Kosmal, Amelia Kosmal, Nolan Kosmal, Katie Kosmal and Alexis Kosmal; and sister of Sally (the late Frank) Pietryga, Dr. William King and Sam (Trina) King. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.