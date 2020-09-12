1/1
Linda L. Beck
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Beck, 72, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 8, 1948, in New Kensington, to the late Paul and Frances L. Milks Munko, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Beck was a very faithful Christian her entire life. She enjoyed exercising, outdoor activities, riding on motorcycles, music, playing guitar and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her three sons, Harry (Maureen) Beck, of Murrieta, Calif., Jason (Jessica) Beck, Joshua (Laura) Beck, both of Lower Burrell; two stepchildren, Andrew Szitas and Jessica Knight, both of Lower Burrell; eight grandchildren; brother, Gary Munko, of Clinton, Pa.; two sisters, Diana (Barry) Rumbaugh, of Avonmore, and Laura (Larry) Thomas, of Freeport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry A. Beck, second husband, George S. Szitas, and brother, Paul Munko. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m. Sunday by the Rev. Dean Ward at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St. Visitors will be limited to 25 people at one time inside the funeral home. Please wear a mask. Burial will be private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rusiewicz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved