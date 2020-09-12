Linda L. Beck, 72, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 8, 1948, in New Kensington, to the late Paul and Frances L. Milks Munko, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Beck was a very faithful Christian her entire life. She enjoyed exercising, outdoor activities, riding on motorcycles, music, playing guitar and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her three sons, Harry (Maureen) Beck, of Murrieta, Calif., Jason (Jessica) Beck, Joshua (Laura) Beck, both of Lower Burrell; two stepchildren, Andrew Szitas and Jessica Knight, both of Lower Burrell; eight grandchildren; brother, Gary Munko, of Clinton, Pa.; two sisters, Diana (Barry) Rumbaugh, of Avonmore, and Laura (Larry) Thomas, of Freeport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry A. Beck, second husband, George S. Szitas, and brother, Paul Munko. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m. Sunday by the Rev. Dean Ward at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St. Visitors will be limited to 25 people at one time inside the funeral home. Please wear a mask. Burial will be private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
.