Linda Lee (Leonard) Clark, 79, of Vandergrift, is now at peace, having been freed from her pain Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after being diagnosed with cancer in August. She passed away at home, surrounded by family, with the same quiet grace and dignity with which she lived her life.Linda was born March 23, 1941, in Tarentum,tothelate Jack P.and Dorothy "Jean" (Lambing)Leonard.A devoted wife of 41 years to the lateMyron E. ClarkJr.and loving mother to four beautiful daughters, Linda had a strong and positive spirit.She loved unconditionally and selflessly, with a tender heart and generous soul. She was a voracious reader with a highly intelligent and thoughtful mind that never stopped learning. She enjoyed preparing lovely meals and delicious desserts for her family on Sundays and the holidays.Linda simply was a beautiful person; loved more than words can say andwill bemissed more than she'll ever know. Prior to her retirement, Linda was employed as a shippingclerk at Cook Vascular, a medical device manufacturer in Vandergrift.She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Vandergrift. In addition to her husband andparents, Lindawas preceded in death by her beloveddaughter, VictoriaLewis, and younger brother, Mark D. Leonard. Lindawill live on in the memories of those who love her. She is survived by her cherished daughters, DeborahBoyle and husband, Kevin, of Greensburg; Laurie Moorhead and husband, Larry, ofYucaipa, Calif.; and Wendy Felloandhusband, Bob, of Murrysville. She was the proud, Grandma to Christine Courtney, Stacy Lloyd, Brandon Moorhead, Brett Moorhead, Parker Lewis and Tyler Lewis; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Courtney, Logan Moorhead and Van Moorhead.She will be lovingly rememberedby her brother, John Leonard, of Allegheny Township; as well as her beloved dog, Molly. A private memorialservice will be held forthe family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's memory to The VHL Alliance, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and The Cancer Research Institute. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
