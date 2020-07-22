1/1
Linda L. Koprivnikar
1947 - 2020
A non-official local celebrity, karaoke all-star and life of the party, Linda Lee Koprivnikar, 73, of Springdale, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh. She was a dedicated 30-year employee of Davison Inventing Company.Linda is survived by her daughter, Lynda (Joseph) Krason, and sons, Ray (Beth) Smith and Matthew (Maile Wedemeyer) Koprivnikar; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Randy (Sylvia) Schmotzer, of Cheswick.Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Schmotzer; sister, Patricia Garner; and her parents, Frank G. Schmotzer and Doris L. Schmotzer. A private family ceremony will be held at Mt. Joy Brethren Church Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A celebration of life will be held for those who knew and loved Linda at a future date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE/CHESWICK FUNERAL HOMES INC. Please leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 23, 2020
This is so sad to here this. This hurts my heart. Linda was such an amazing person. My whole journey with Davison Linda was always there. She will truly be missed. I miss you poopsy!!!! In Loving Memory RIP Linda “Poopsy”
Dana Lipinski
Friend
July 22, 2020
Linda have so many memories of you and so many good laughs your the only person I know that could move a whole apartment in garbage bags lol Your Beautiful smile will be missed love ya
Suzie Lisowski Schneider
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to learn of Linda's passing. My son, Shaun, & Matt were school friends - Linda & I met each other through them. She was a joy to be around.
Judy (Carnahan) Burns
Friend
July 22, 2020
Linda was such a bright and beautiful soul! She was a friend to everyone and I will never forget all of our conversations about Hawaii and life in general. Davison will never be the same without Linda’s smile at the front desk. She will be forever missed and never forgotten!
Leo & Natalia Petrulli
Coworker
July 22, 2020
The most beautiful person inside and out.
Janice
Friend
July 21, 2020
Poopsie I will miss you and your smile. I will miss all our talks but I will talk to you Every day. Rest in peace but keep singing and dancing . Love you my friend.
Ellen Gallucci
Coworker
