Linda Lee Schrecengost, 69, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in the Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Nov. 2, 1950, in New Kensington, she is the daughter of the late Jack M. and Marie J. Leah Schrecengost. Linda had retired from PPG, working at both Creighton and Pittsburgh locations as a computer data base programmer. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include two brothers, Larry Schrecengost, of Florida, and Jack (Mary) Schrecengost, of Tarentum; along with numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, visit us at www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
.