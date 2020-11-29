1/1
Linda L. Stuckley
Linda L. Stuckley, 73, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to David L. Stuckley Jr.; loving mother of Chrissy (Shane) Pryal and Jamie (Stephen) Mitchell; grandmother of Shane Jr., Kendall, Emerson, Brady, Camryn and McKenna; and sister of Christina Middlemiss, Kenneth Burkman and the late Jean Burkman. She also leaves behind many extended family and friends. She worked for 30 years at the Allegheny Valley Hospital in the radiology department. Funeral is private. Professional services are by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
