Linda L. Woiewodski, 68, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, unexpectedly, due to complications from a heart attack. She was born July 28, 1951, in Butler, to the late Leon E. and Helen L. Karlo Lukosky, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 30 years, after previously residing in Butler. Mrs. Woiewodski was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked as a health/nutrition manager at Butler County Children's Center, where she was employed for 35 years, until retiring in 2018. She then went on to work as a receptionist at Oakmont Country Club. She was a social member of Kinloch Fire Hall and a school board director for the Burrell School District for several years. She enjoyed exercising at Factory Sports Performance Gym, gardening, cooking and reading. She will forever be remembered for her warmth, liveliness and great love for her family. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Frank R. Woiewodski; and two children, Christopher Clark, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Leanne Woiewodski, MD, of Indianapolis, Ind. Private Christian funeral Mass in Mt. St. Peter Church by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations made in her name to the . .