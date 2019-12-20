|
|
Linda Marie Barger Patterson, 68, of Ponce Inlet, Fla., passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, while traveling in Ensenada, Mexico. Linda was born March 30, 1951, in Butler County Memorial Hospital, in Butler. She was a Vandergrift native and resided in Ponce Inlet, Fla., since 2006. Linda graduated from Kiski Area High School Class of 1969 and attended New Kensington Commercial School and then worked at the Pentagon in Washington, DC for 10 years. She married Captain Edward Patterson in 1981. They then moved to Georgia and she worked at Warner Robins Air Force Base until her retirement. Linda and Ed moved to Ponce Inlet, Fla., upon retiring. Linda was often referred to as the "Queen of Diamonds," as she was the second-highest cruiser in the history of Carnival Cruise Lines, having sailed on 203 cruises, totaling more than 1500 sea days. Linda is survived by her husband of 38 years, Edward Patterson. She is also survived by her parents, Kenneth and Jane Barger, of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot; two brothers, Dennis Lee Barger (Sandra), of Apollo, and Jeffrey Clyde Barger, of Vandergrift; and a sister, Mary Lee Lekavich (Kenneth), of Chesterfield, Va. She was a member of the Catholic Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange, Fla.
A Mass will be held in her honor at St. Gertrude Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. She will be interred in Denver, Colo.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019