Linda Mae Windows, 71, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, peacefully, at her home. Linda was born May 11, 1949, in her family's home in South Buffalo Township. She was the daughter of the late June (Goughenour) and Earl R. Schwietering. She was, for many years, the secretary at the Freeport Elementary School. She then became the secretary for the Freeport Kindergarten Center and she finished her career as a substitute secretary for South Buffalo Elementary School. Linda worked for the school district for more than 25 years and retired in 2019. She was a member of Srader Grove Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township. Linda enjoyed shopping, having dinner with her friends at the Anchor Inn and spending as much time as possible with her granddaughters. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Wayne Windows; son, Michael (Sara) Windows, of South Buffalo Township; daughter, Jodi (Jeff) Bichsel, of Fawn Township; three granddaughters, Emma and Hanna Windows and Eliana Bichsel; and her sister, Brenda (Art) Hackett, of Wyomissing, Pa. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother. At the family's request, due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held, and burial will be in Freeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dynamic Community Foundation, 235b Fifth St., Freeport, PA 16229, www.facebook.com/DynamicCommunityFoundation
