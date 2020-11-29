1/1
Linda M. Windows
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Mae Windows, 71, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, peacefully, at her home. Linda was born May 11, 1949, in her family's home in South Buffalo Township. She was the daughter of the late June (Goughenour) and Earl R. Schwietering. She was, for many years, the secretary at the Freeport Elementary School. She then became the secretary for the Freeport Kindergarten Center and she finished her career as a substitute secretary for South Buffalo Elementary School. Linda worked for the school district for more than 25 years and retired in 2019. She was a member of Srader Grove Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township. Linda enjoyed shopping, having dinner with her friends at the Anchor Inn and spending as much time as possible with her granddaughters. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Wayne Windows; son, Michael (Sara) Windows, of South Buffalo Township; daughter, Jodi (Jeff) Bichsel, of Fawn Township; three granddaughters, Emma and Hanna Windows and Eliana Bichsel; and her sister, Brenda (Art) Hackett, of Wyomissing, Pa. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother. At the family's request, due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held, and burial will be in Freeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dynamic Community Foundation, 235b Fifth St., Freeport, PA 16229, www.facebook.com/DynamicCommunityFoundation. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmond Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved