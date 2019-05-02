Linda R. McAllister, 57, of Freeport, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born on May 3, 1961, in Natrona Heights, she was the loving mother of Lynzee McAllister, of Ford City; aunt of Dana (Everett Lesueur) Pompei, of Freeport; great-aunt of James and Kara Pompei, of Freeport; sister-in-law of Mary Jo McAllister; niece of Allen Higgins; and lifelong friend of Kim McGurk and Celeste Nocera. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Shirley (Higgins) McAllister, and her brothers, Ralph and David McAllister. Linda loved shooting pool and riding on the back of a motorcycle. She was a longtime member of the VFW and Eagles in Freeport. Linda felt comfort knowing her dog Buddy will have a happy, new home with her friend Celeste.

Friends and family are welcome to a time of remembrance at 2 p.m. June 1, 2019, at the VFW Post 6648, Freeport. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.

