|
|
Linda (Sherry) Wehrle, 78, of Apollo, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, peacefully of natural causes at Concordia of the South Hills. Linda was born in Ogdensburg, N.Y., child of Bennett and Helen Sherry; beloved wife of Thomas Wehrle for 55 years; dear mother of Diane (Brad) Davis, David (Beverly) Wehrle, Dan (Lisa) Wehrle and the late Debbie (survived by Joseph) Walko; grandmother of Jake, Trevor, Tyler, Haylie, Zachary, Alexis, Delaney and Kevin; sister of Patricia (Gary) Mandigo and Thomas (Barbara) Sherry; and predeceased by six other loving siblings. She was a devout Catholic, who dedicated many years to celebrating Divine Mercy Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Louise de Marillac Church. Burial will be held in Twin Valley Memorial Park. Arrangements are by THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-431-1029.