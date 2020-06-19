Lindsay Valenti
1990 - 2020
Lindsay Valenti, 30, of Export, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. She was born June 1, 1990, in Pittsburgh, the beloved daughter of Robert "Bob" Valenti, of Export, and Nadine (Wilkins) Lane and her husband, James, of Hempfield Township. Lindsay was a tremendous singer who sang the National Anthem at several sporting events. She had a knack for fashion and hair designing. She loved music and had a natural affection for cats. In addition to her parents, Lindsay is survived by her cherished children, Mirabelle Rose Justice and Timothy Lalor; and her loving brother, Matthew Valenti. She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her. Services and interment will be held privately. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, Export is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Lindsay's name to St. Mary Church, 5900 Kennedy Ave., Export, PA 15632. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
