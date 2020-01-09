|
Liney Jean Pryor, 57, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born in New Kensington on Sept. 23, 1962, and was a daughter of the late Andrew Sr. and Alice Carter Pryor. Liney was a certified nursing assistant for more than 15 years. She was an active member of the Democratic Party and had the pleasure of meeting former president of the United States Barack Obama, which was one of her proudest accomplishments. She found great joy in caring for her patients, family and friends. She also enjoyed bingo and hairdressing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Pryor Jr., and sister, Audretta Pryor. Liney leaves behind her children, Mark Antwon Pryor, Aaron Robert Hughes Jr., Al-Don Pryor and Alice Marie Pryor; grandchildren, Markel Talley, Mark Pryor Jr., Tierra Simmons, Markese Wade, Xavier Hughes, Aaryn Hughes, Ary'Anna Pryor, Allen Pryor and Tarrae Johnson Jr.; siblings, Mark, Maurice, Renona and Willimae Pryor; and a host of nieces and nephews to carry on her memory and tradition.
In accordance with Liney's wishes, extended family and friends will be received for a small private service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Harry's Lounge, 1735 Fourth Ave., New Kensington. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020