Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Liney Pryor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liney J. Pryor


1962 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Liney J. Pryor Obituary
Liney Jean Pryor, 57, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born in New Kensington on Sept. 23, 1962, and was a daughter of the late Andrew Sr. and Alice Carter Pryor. Liney was a certified nursing assistant for more than 15 years. She was an active member of the Democratic Party and had the pleasure of meeting former president of the United States Barack Obama, which was one of her proudest accomplishments. She found great joy in caring for her patients, family and friends. She also enjoyed bingo and hairdressing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Pryor Jr., and sister, Audretta Pryor. Liney leaves behind her children, Mark Antwon Pryor, Aaron Robert Hughes Jr., Al-Don Pryor and Alice Marie Pryor; grandchildren, Markel Talley, Mark Pryor Jr., Tierra Simmons, Markese Wade, Xavier Hughes, Aaryn Hughes, Ary'Anna Pryor, Allen Pryor and Tarrae Johnson Jr.; siblings, Mark, Maurice, Renona and Willimae Pryor; and a host of nieces and nephews to carry on her memory and tradition.
In accordance with Liney's wishes, extended family and friends will be received for a small private service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Harry's Lounge, 1735 Fourth Ave., New Kensington. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with the arrangements.
rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Liney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -