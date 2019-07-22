Lisa Ann "Beautiful" Copney, of Tarentum, formerly of Bell Township, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born March 21, 1962, in Natrona Heights to the late Harry and Ethel McGuire Brake. Lisa was a 1980 graduate of Highlands High School. She worked alongside her husband, Lawrence Copney Jr., as a secretary in the family-owned business, Lawrence Copney Sanitation, from 1993 until his retirement in 2005. She was a member of the Family Christian Church in Truxell. Lisa loved to be spoiled by her husband. Fishing and camping were among their favorite things to do with each other. Lisa also enjoyed vacationing at the beach, traveling, animals, especially her dog, Duke, tanning, playing board games such as dominos, Yahtzee, and Monopoly, and listening to music, but most of all, she enjoyed spending quality time with her beloved family. Lisa is survived by her children, Edward Farrell, Lawrence "Larry" Copney III, Nehemiah Farrell, Ericka (Frank III) Martin, and Emanuel Farrell; grandchildren, Owen Copney, whom Lisa and Larry raised as a son, Harmony, Edward, Connor, Lexi, Bella, Elijah, Addison, Emirah, Joshua, Cayden, Aliayah, Markella, and McKenlee; great-grandson, Dorian; siblings, Pamela "Princess" (Tom) McNeal, Joni "Precious" (Walt) Keller, Richard (Mary Beth) Brake, Tracy "Queenie" Geracia, Ronald (Misty) Brake, Jeffrey "Freta" Brake, Rodney Brake, Melanie "Dolly" (Don Jr.) Lang, Melvin (Kelly) McNeal, Harry Brake, and Kristen "Baby Girl" Brake; sister-in-law, Valerie "Toots" Brake; her dog and best friend, Duke; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Lawrence Copney Jr., who passed away on Sept. 8, 2012; daughter, Denise Marie Copney, who passed away on June 8, 2004; great-grandson, Isaiah who passed away in infancy on Sept. 19, 2018; brother, Harry R. Brake, who passed away on October 9, 2017; and stepfather, Melvin McNeal, who passed away on Sept. 29, 1997.

Viewings will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, and from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Harold M. Mele Jr. will officiate. Interment will be private in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore.

Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 22, 2019