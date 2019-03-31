|
Lisa A. Settnek, 55, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was the loving mother of Scott Settnek and Brooke Thimons; grandmother of Alana Settnek and Asher Glasgow; and daughter of Audrey and the late Gary Williams.
There will be no visitation. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Janes United Methodist Church, 947 Freeport Road, Creighton, PA 15030. Professional services were trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 501 Martindale St., Suite 600, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019