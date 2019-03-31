Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Settnek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa A. Settnek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa A. Settnek Obituary
Lisa A. Settnek, 55, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was the loving mother of Scott Settnek and Brooke Thimons; grandmother of Alana Settnek and Asher Glasgow; and daughter of Audrey and the late Gary Williams.
There will be no visitation. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Janes United Methodist Church, 947 Freeport Road, Creighton, PA 15030. Professional services were trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 501 Martindale St., Suite 600, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now