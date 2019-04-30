Home

Lisa Marie (Grzybek) Yangula died unexpectedly Saturday, April 27, 2019, in her home in Liberty Township, Ohio. Lisa was born June 15, 1957, in New Kensington. She married Kenneth Joseph Yangula May 14, 1977. They traveled the world together while Ken was in the Navy. They had three amazing children together, Kelly (Mike) Asfour, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Julie (Chad) Hollenshead, of Trenton, Ohio, and J.T. (Jessica Woehrmeyer) Yangula, of Liberty Township, Ohio; and seven grandchildren. She is survived by her parents, Tom and Darlene Grzybek, of New Kensington; one sister, Lori (Jeff) Bartlett; and one brother, Tommy Grzybek, of New Kensington.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Lower Burrell, 3124 Leechburg Road, followed by a short memorial service with interment at St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
