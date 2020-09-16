Lisbeth "Libby" V. Hartman, 91, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born Oct. 19, 1929, in Dover, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Linster Duffy and Nettie Mae (Wiley) Westbrook. Lisbeth enjoyed writing and singing songs, knitting blankets for those in need and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, New Kensington. She is survived by her children, Jimmie G. (Donna) Pittman, Betty Joyce George and Patsy L. "Goldie" Asmo; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jackie and Addie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Lee Hartman; son, Lynwood Eugene Pittman; and 11 siblings. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral service at noon Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Pastor Moses Sosigian will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com
