Lois A. (Domansky) Fiscus, 78, of Millcreek, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Born Feb. 20, 1942, in New Kensington, she was a coal miner's daughter of the late Adolph and Nellie (Kalinowsky) Domansky. Lois worked for Alcoa right out of high school full time, running one of the first ever Univac computers. A student of music, she played the piano and dulcimer, and sang in the choir. Lois also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and attending plays. Naturally drawn to the water, she enjoyed spending time in Ormond Beach, Fla., and lunches at Presque Isle. However, her greatest joy was her grandchildren and children. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Paul M. Fiscus; two children, her son, Raymond Fiscus, wife Saundra, and their children, Debra and Ryan Fiscus, all of Edinboro; and her daughter, Catherine and her son, Brendan Michael Williams; and a brother, Ronald Domansky, of Pittsburgh. Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at BRUGGER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Erie, and to attend a funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St., Erie. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501.



