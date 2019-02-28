Lois Doerr, 77, of Sarver, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Sarver, she was the daughter of Louis O. Simpson and Anna Wylie Simpson. Lois had worked at the Butler County Mushroom Farm and Joseph's House of Flowers before opening the former Floral Design Specialties in Sarver. She also enjoyed decorative painting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are husband, Russell Doerr, whom she married Aug. 14, 1959; her son, Chris (Hallie) Doerr, of Freeport; her daughter, Heather (Mike) Collins, of Sarver; three sisters, Joy Howard, of Ligonier, Carol Shaw, of Butler, and Patty Simpson, of Fort Meyers, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Julie, Natalie, Christopher and Mallory. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Louis C. Simpson and George F. Simpson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home Inc., Saxonburg, with the Rev. Robert Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary