Lois Eileen Tietsworth, 95, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 24, 1924, in Avonmore, to the late Virtue and Emma Hine Townsend. She was a 1941 graduate of Elders Ridge High School in Avonmore, where she played on the basketball team. She attended Secretarial School in New Kensington and later worked as an administrative assistant at Alcoa, where she met her husband. She also was an assistant librarian at Burrell's Junior and Senior High Schools. Lois was an active member of the Springdale Chapter 453 Order of the Eastern Star, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and volunteered her time to Meals on Wheels. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of New Kensington, where she sang in the church choir. She also sang with the Community Choir for various churches. Lois loved playing card games and was an avid reader and a very fine pianist. Survivors include her two daughters, Sally Ann Tietsworth and Diane Montgomery; two sons, Ray (Monica) Tietsworth and Roger Tietsworth; grandchildren, Brian Tietsworth, Dana Marie (Shawn) Crouse and Ian (Jessica) McGee; great-granddaughter, Ainzley McGee; brother, Roger Townsend; and niece, Michelle (Skip) Stout. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Raymond A. Tietsworth; brother, Howard Townsend; and son-in-law, Rubel Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Kenneth Foust will officiate. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com.