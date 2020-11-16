Lois "June" Hetrick, 87, of Natrona Heights, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Quality Life Services at Fair Winds Manor Skilled Nursing Home, Winfield Township. She was born April 28, 1933, in Brackenridge, where she lived all of her life. She was a homemaker, and a member of Wesleyan Methodist Church, Tarentum, who enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking. She is survived by two sons, Harry Hetrick (Linda), of Sagamore, Pa., and Chester Hetrick Jr. (Kimberly), of Lower Burrell; four daughters, Karen Palmer (Mike), of Dundee, Ohio, Janet Hetrick, of Massillon, Ohio, Elaine Hetrick, of Harrison Township, and Carla Hill (Warren), of Plains, Mont.; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Hoover (Kathy), of Harrison Township; and sister, Ruth Miller, of Lower Burrell. She was preceded in death by parents, George and Evelyn Thompson Hoover; husband, Chester G. Hetrick, who died Feb. 18, 2018; and four brothers, George, Regis, Leroy and Conrad Hoover. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with the Rev. David Duvall, her pastor, officiating. Arrangements under the direction of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Rd., Natrona Heights, Pa. Donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, 300 Oxford Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146, or alz.org
, for Alzheimer's research.