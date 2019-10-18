The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Lois J. Bizyak


1943 - 2019
Lois J. Bizyak Obituary
Lois J. (Richards) Bizyak, 76, of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at UPMC-Magee, with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Natrona Heights, to the late William H. and Bernice E. (Post) Richards. Lois grew up and graduated from Tarentum High School in 1960. After she married her late husband, Jack R. Bizyak, Lois moved to West Deer, where she has lived for the past 54 years. Lois worked for PNC Bank for 25 years, working as a branch manager; she then went to work for St. Barnabas, for 15 years, and worked as the director of admissions until she retired in 2014. She enjoyed playing bingo, playing the slot machines, spending time with her grandchildren and recently caring for her great-nieces, Ari and Bella. Survivors include her sons, Brent (Maureen) Bizyak, of Raleigh, N.C., and Jay Bizyak, of West Deer; her grandsons, Gavin, Garrett and Grady Bizyak; siblings, Darlene (William) Deitsch, of Danville, Calif., Gary (Mary Ann) Richards, of Tarentum, Bonnie (Clark) Hannan, of Carslile, Sharon (Edward) McGregor, of Brackenridge, Kim Richards, of Brackenridge, Lori (Lee) Rummel, of Natrona Heights, and James (Karen) Adams, of Philadelphia; and her niece, Toni (Alan) Deringer, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Bizyak; and her brother, Dennis K. Richards.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , 320 Bilmar Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
