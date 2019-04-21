Home

Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Lois J. Buffington


Lois J. Buffington Obituary
Lois Jean "Jeannie" (Graff) Buffington, 92, of Aspinwall, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Christopher Dale (Barbara) Buffington, of Mt. Vernon, Wash. (formerly of Montrose), and Pamela Leigh Buffington, of Aspinwall (formerly of Akron, Ohio); cherished grandmother of Patrick (Carrie) Buffington, of Washington State, and Stewart Warther, of Hong Kong; great-grandmother of Roslyn Buffington; former wife of the late Major Dale Ward Buffington, Retired Army Air Corps; sister of Norma (the late Jack) Francis, of Akron, Ohio (formerly of O'Hara Township); and aunt of Amy Francis (Kerry) Janke and Meghan, of Akron, Ohio, and Robert (Nancy) Francis and Samuel, of Derry, N.H. Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Graff Jr. and Lois Lillian Klingensmith Graff. She was a 1944 graduate of New Kensington High School, taking a classical course, considered Glenn Miller Band tops and hoped to work in Pittsburgh. She and Dale traveled throughout the United States and Japan on assignment as a military family. Jeannie later worked in Pittsburgh at the Bell Telephone Co. as a telephone operator, and then as a clerk in the engineering department. She credited her mother with helping her get an interview because she worked in the medical department and knew "everyone."Jeannie loved her job and had many friends.She retired early with 17 years of service in order to care for her ailing mother.
No visitation. Interment at Plum Creek Cemetery is private. Arrangements are by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans. https://www.dav.org/,412-395-6241.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
