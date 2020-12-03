1/1
Lois J. Conroy
1933 - 2020
Lois J. Conroy, 87, of Natrona Heights, Harrison, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Concordia of Franklin Park, where she resided the last four years. She was born June 7, 1933, in Tarentum, and was the daughter of Marie (Brubaker) and Clyde Carney. She graduated in 1952 from Har-Brack High School, Natrona Heights, and six weeks later married the love of her life, Charles "Buddy" Conroy Jr. They were married 63 years until his death in 2016. Mrs. Conroy worked at the Joseph Horne Co. in Natrona Heights for more than 30 years, retiring from its successor, Lazarus, in 1996. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. A stint working as a teen at Eggert's Bakery in Natrona Heights contributed to her outstanding dessert-making skills. Holiday dinners were a time for all the family members to gather at the long dining room table with extensions into the living room for a delicious homemade meal and her wonderful pies and cookies. She enjoyed traveling to North Myrtle Beach on family vacations, to Florida for baseball games, and especially to Las Vegas and Atlantic City, where she and Buddy were expert video poker players. She was a big fan of all sports. Family was her top priority, and she was a devoted mother of four children, Anna Marie, who died in infancy; Lori (Randy) Lechner, of Wexford, Rebecca (David) Killian, of Cheswick, and Michael Conroy, of Geneva, Ill. She had seven grandchildren, Lauren Lechner (Justin) Brown, of Parker, Colo., Lindsay (fiance Collin Luft) Lechner, of Philadelphia, Devin Conroy, of Los Angeles, Drew Conroy, of San Francisco, Ryan Conroy, of Brooklyn, Joseph Killian, of Pittsburgh, and Diana Killian, of Cheswick. She was thrilled to become a great-grandmother to Aspen Elizabeth Brown, 13 months ago, and was eagerly awaiting the birth of a second great-grandchild later this month. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Bruckner, of San Antonio. Her brother, Don Carney, died in 2016. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
