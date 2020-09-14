Lois May Yockey McCutcheon, 91, of Washington Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Communities of Indian Haven in Indiana, Pa. She was born Saturday, Feb. 9, 1929, in Washington Township and was the daughter of the late Merle M. and Janet Ralston Yockey. Before her retirement, she worked for ALCOA in New Kensington as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed bird watching and reading and writing music and poetry. She was a church organist for 50-plus years, first at Pine Run Reformed Presbyterian, then at United Church of Christ in Vandergrift, and most recently at Bible Presbyterian in Apollo. She is survived by a son, the Rev. Keith McCutcheon and his wife, Edna, of Saltsburg; a daughter, Jennifer Tarpay and her husband, Frank, of Saltsburg; three grandchildren, Heather Boscaino and her husband, Nick, of Glenside, Danielle Dietrick and her husband, Ryan, of Saltsburg, and Frank Tarpay and his wife, Jessica, of Export; seven great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Nicky and Alex Boscaino, Noah and Adeline Dietrick and Colten and Mason Tarpay; and two sisters, Emogene McCutcheon and her husband, Bill, of Erie, and Patty Cable and her husband, Larry, of Washington Township. Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, with her son, the Rev. Keith McCutcheon, officiating at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. Private graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a MASK IS REQUIRED AT VIEWING. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
