1/1
Lola Bailey
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lola Bell Bailey, 102, formerly of West Deer Township, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Magnolia Place of Saxonburg. Lola was born April 6, 1918, in Claysville, daughter of the late John P. and Laura (Plants) Kuhn. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time and taking care of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Melva Lutynsky; grandsons, Mitch (Bronwyn) Lutynsky Jr. and Mark (Lisa) Lutynsky; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Logan and Alexa Lutynsky. Lola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Bailey; and siblings, Pierce, George and Clayton Kuhn. A private viewing and service was conducted in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Lola was laid to rest at West Union Cemetery, Treesdale. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved