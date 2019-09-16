Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Lon E. Shockley


1951 - 11
Lon E. Shockley Obituary
Lon E. Shockley, 67, of Kittanning, formerly of Springdale, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He was born Nov. 16, 1951, in Springdale, son of the late Eugene and Patricia Troutman Shockley. Mr. Shockley worked for PPG Creighton for many years, as well as serving as a police officer for Springdale Borough and a member of the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, and especially spending time with his family. Surviving him are his loving wife, Sharon Olbeter Shockley; daughters, Vonda Shockley, of Indiana Township, and Ivy Henley, of Springdale; son, Clay (Darlene) Shockley, of Springdale; grandchildren, Courtney, Sara, Trista, Jillian, Tyler, Makenna and Sydni; great-grandson De'andre; brother, Greg (Debra) Shockley, of Springdale Township; and sister, Lorna Sovel, of Freeport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Shockley.
His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where a service will start at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019
