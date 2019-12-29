|
|
Loraine Horrell, 87, of Washington Township, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born April 27, 1932, in Aviston, Ill., she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Lampe) Hegger. Loraine met Jack, the love of her life, in St. Louis, Mo. They married in 1950, after which they moved to Washington Township. She was a founding member of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Apollo, where she was involved all of her life in every facet of the church. She enjoyed traveling and playing games, but mostly she enjoyed sitting around her kitchen table, drinking coffee with family and friends. Loraine never met a person who didn't like her. In addition to her parents, Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, Jack U. Horrell in 2009; son, Jason Horrell; and grandson, Jessie Hartzell. She is survived by children, Lynn Horrell, of Allegheny Township, Faith (Donald) Evans, of Washington Township, Beth (Jim) Riggin, of Spring Church, Ann (Scott) Getty, of Washington Township, Mark (Maureen) Horrell, of Niles, Mich., Gregg (Michele) Horrell, of Kiski Township, Kent (Linda) Horrell, of Washington Township, and Jeff Horrell, of North Apollo; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Mae Frisse, of Highland, Ill.; brother, Marvin Hegger, of Pleasanton, Calif.; also survived by extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
Family respectfully requests donations may be made in her honor to St. James Roman Catholic Church, 109 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019