Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Creighton, PA
Loretta A. Kresiak


1929 - 2019
Loretta A. Kresiak Obituary
Loretta A. Kresiak, 89, of Creighton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Rural Ridge, to the late Paulo and Philomena (D'Isabella) Contento. Loretta lived most of her life in Creighton, where she was a homemaker and a seamstress for many years. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton, and also a member of Christian Mothers. Loretta graduated from Springdale High School in 1947 and enjoyed bowling and playing scrabble. During Loretta's life, she sewed for many schools making color guard, majorette and cheerleading uniforms. She also made and altered prom, bridesmaids and wedding gowns. Loretta performed clothing alterations for many people up until the last year of her life. Survivors include her children, Denise (James) Davis, of Fawn Township, Ricardo (Gina) Kresiak, of South Buffalo Township, and Lorna (Thomas) Cropcho, of New Kensington; and grandchildren, Andrew, Sara and Stephanie (Tyler Gardlock) Cropcho. Also surviving is a sister, Lidia Sabatini, of Sarver; sisters-in-law, Ann Miseyka, Margaret Hansotte and Mary Ellen Krisiak; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. Kresiak, in 1986; brothers, James, Mario and Franklin Contento; and sister, Jennie Puz.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Church, Creighton. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Family suggests contributions to Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019
