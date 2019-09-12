|
Loretta Louise Fabry passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. She was born Dec 7, 1930, the oldest daughter of the late William D. Barnes and Ella Mae (Hickenlooper) Barnes. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Lewis V. Fabry, they lived in New Kensington since 1967. She was also preceded by her youngest sister "Maisie" Mary Ellen (Howard O. Naser and Grey Johnson), of Rockledge, Fla. Loretta worked at many factories in the area over the years, including The Arnold Glass House, Andy Garde, Estey Organ, and was a custodian for years at St Joseph's School. She worked at the Career Link as a greeter until 2006. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and St. Mary of Czestochowa Church of New Kensington. Loretta spent the remaining years of her life at the Lower Burrell High Rise, where she enjoyed playing cards and socializing with her friends. She loved celebrating holidays and special times with her children and grandchildren. She was kind and devoted; sharp and quick witted with a wonderful sense of humor. Deeply missed, she is survived by two sisters, Betty (Tom) MacMinn and Geri (Bob) Cravener; and one brother, William D Barnes III and his wife, Darlene. She leaves behind three daughters, Yvonne (Tom) Geisinger, Marianne (Frank) Naples, of Leechburg, and Lisa Simonetti, of Arnold; eight grandchildren, Kevin (Kourtni) Naples, of Sterling, Va., Ryan Naples and Jason Naples, of Leechburg, Brittaney, Bethaney and Jordan Geisinger, Leslie Deutschman, of Philadelphia, and Christie (Brandon) Anuskiewicz, of Pickerington, Ohio; her friends, Dorothy Miller and Geri Gier; and her caregiver, Lucille Senior. The family wishes heartfelt thanks for your kindness and friendship. Many thanks to the staff at Belair Nursing and Rehab Center, the area's Agency On Aging and the many paramedics and ambulance staff who came to rescue Loretta so many times.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019