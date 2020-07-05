Loretta M. Lausberg, 85, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday July 2, 2020, in her home. She was born May 15, 1935, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to the late Adam and Mary Kriegel Lesky, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 66 years after moving from New Kensington. Mrs. Lausberg was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, where she also taught CCD. She was a member of The Piece and Happiness Quilt Club and enjoyed sewing with her Monday library friends. Years ago, she worked at Joann Fabrics, and was a volunteer for the Upper Burrell Shamrocks. Loretta was a wonderful talented seamstress, sewing her children's clothing, wedding gowns and many quilts. She loved reading, gardening, quilting bus trips and keeping with family holiday traditions. She made the best pierogi! She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James H. Lausberg; four children, Jeffrey (Danette) Lausberg, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Lori (Gary) Kallop, of Jefferson Hills, Pamela (Richard) Markovic, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Suzanne (Paul) DiNardo, of Bridgeville; grandchildren, James Lausberg, Lauren (Melvin) Jones, Sara (Ryan) Johnson, Katy Kallop, Page Kallop, Jillian (Alex) Sharp and Dylan (fiancee Mikala Osani) Markovic; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Sharp; brother, James Lesky, of Natrona Heights; sister, Melissa Davis, of New Kensington; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Peggy Lausberg. Her family will miss her wisdom, quick wit, and her loving smile. "I'll miss you 'til I see you." Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
