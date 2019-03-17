Loretta Tyson, 75, of King George, Va., formerly of New Kensington, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Russellton to the late Stanley and Mary Polski Venesky and had been a resident of New Kensington until moving to Virginia in 2017. Mrs. Tyson was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She enjoyed crocheting blankets and shopping but above all else she absolutely loved two things: bingo and her grandchildren! She is survived by her children, Robert (Cheryle) Francis Tyson, of Double Oak, Texas, Vincent (Amy) James Tyson, of Clovis, N.M., and Mary (Steve) Lynn Murgas, with whom she made her home; grandchildren, Jack, Matt, Drew, Kate and Abby Tyson, and Corey, Cody and Cullin Murgas; two brothers, Theodore Venesky, of Kittanning, and Stanley Venesky, of North Las Vegas, Nev. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Tyson, on July 18, 2005.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 5th Ave. at 14th Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.

www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019