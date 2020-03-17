|
|
Lori Genovese (formerly Zonarich), 44, passed away, with her husband, Michael Genovese, by her side, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer. Lori was a native of western Pennsylvania and attended Deer Lakes High School. She earned her bachelor of science degree from Point Park University in criminal justice. She most recently relocated to Martinsville, Va., and enjoyed spending the last few months of her life "living in the south". Lori was the wife of Michael Genovese, mother to Kara McLaughlin, daughter to Leonard Zonarich and Bonnie Geracia, sister to Dianna Hoeth and granddaughter of William and Christine Yetka and Dorothy and Lewis Zonarich. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Christine Yetka; and her two cats, Loki and Aladdin (whom she adored). Lori enjoyed visiting historical locations (such as Gettysburg), reading about history, wrestling, listening to and sometimes doing karaoke to her favorite musical artists (Neil Diamond and Abba), cuddling with her cats whom brought her so much joy and being a mom to her college aged daughter, Kara. Cremation arrangements are being handled by COLINS-McKEE FUNERAL HOME in Martinsville, Va. A private gathering of friends and family will be held in her honor. A second celebration of her life will be held by her daughter and husband.