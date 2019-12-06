|
|
Lori Rae Sheesley, 62, of Harwick, Springdale Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in her home. She was born Feb. 27, 1957, in New Kensington, to the late Harold Laverne and Loretta Mae Prasnikar Fennell, and was a lifelong resident. She worked in the ER Registration for UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. Lori enjoyed visiting casinos and watching Pittsburgh Steelers games. She is survived by her husband, Joseph J. Leiberton; and a brother, Harold Fennell, of Cheswick.
A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at a time to be announced later. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.
A special thanks to Aunt Ruth and all of the relatives and friends for all of their support and love during Lori's health struggles. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019