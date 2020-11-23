Lorilynn Borkowski Gildner, 54, of Brackenridge, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Feb. 23, 1966, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. Borkowski and Patricia L. Ajack Borkowski, of Natrona Heights. Lorilynn graduated from Highlands High School Class of 1984 and Robert Morris University with a bachelor of science degree. She worked as an X-ray technician for many years. Lorilynn loved being a homemaker, mom, and wife, and was an excellent cook and baker. She and her husband, Scott, were approaching their 29th wedding anniversary and their children, Doug and Samantha, were her pride and joy. Lorilynn supported her children in everything they did. She was a proud soccer mom for nearly 25 years and was a board member and team manager for PA West Soccer organization. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights. In addition to her mother, Patty, survivors include her husband, Scott W. Gildner; two children, Douglas P. Gildner, of Natrona, and Samantha Jo Gildner, of Brackenridge; her sister, Mary Jo (companion, Paul Basinger) Borkowski Kirchner, of Tarentum; and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas E. Borkowski, and infant son, Matthew John Gildner. Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St. and River Avenue, Natrona where parting prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Officiating will be the Rev. John B. Lendvai. Burial will follow in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com
. Due to current regulations, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home and church.