Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Lorna L. Brown


1942 - 2019
Lorna L. Brown Obituary
Lorna Louise Ross Clawson Brown, 77, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Saturday, June 6, 1942, in Apollo, the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Miller Ross. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, watching Family Feud and spending time with her family and feeding the squirrels. She is survived by her children, David E. Clawson Jr., of Fort Wayne, Ind., Janet McDivitt and her husband, Randy, of Slickville, Linda Clawson, of Clarksburg, Judy Clawson (Robert Egan), of Blairsville, Evelyn Libengood and her husband, Sam, of New Castle, John Clawson and his wife, Cherie, of Nanty Glo, Patricia Walker (William Hampton), of Turtle Creek, Faye Beere and her husband, Rebbie, of Shelocta, and William Clawson, of Saltsburg; 24 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; her brothers, John Ross and his wife, Janet, of Harrisburg, and Larry Ross and his wife, Maxine, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Clawson Sr., and her second husband, Samuel Brown Sr.; her stepsons, Larry Palmer and Samuel Brown Jr.; her grandson, Samuel Libengood; and her sisters, Donna Lewis and Ruby Kelly.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Loraine Henry, officiating. Interment will be private.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
