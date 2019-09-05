Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Napoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine A. Napoli


1930 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine A. Napoli Obituary
Lorraine A. Napoli, 88, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Arnold, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Arnold, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Antionette (Richardelli) Albanese, and lived in Florida for the last 40 years. Lorraine retired from Napoli Chiropractic Center, where she worked as the office manager. She was a member of St. David's Catholic Church in Davie, Fla. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel A. Napoli; her brothers, Nicholas Albanese, James Albanese and Joseph Albanese, all of Arnold; and a son, Joseph Anthony Napoli, who passed in 1972. She is survived by her son, Dr. David (Bridget) Napoli, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; daughter, Lynn Napoli, of Hollywood, Fla.; two grandsons, Dr. Vincent Napoli and Nicholas Napoli, both of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and her sister, Dorothy (Albanese) Checkeye, of Arnold.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where a funeral liturgy outside of Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Arnold.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now