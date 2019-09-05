|
Lorraine A. Napoli, 88, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Arnold, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Arnold, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Antionette (Richardelli) Albanese, and lived in Florida for the last 40 years. Lorraine retired from Napoli Chiropractic Center, where she worked as the office manager. She was a member of St. David's Catholic Church in Davie, Fla. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel A. Napoli; her brothers, Nicholas Albanese, James Albanese and Joseph Albanese, all of Arnold; and a son, Joseph Anthony Napoli, who passed in 1972. She is survived by her son, Dr. David (Bridget) Napoli, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; daughter, Lynn Napoli, of Hollywood, Fla.; two grandsons, Dr. Vincent Napoli and Nicholas Napoli, both of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and her sister, Dorothy (Albanese) Checkeye, of Arnold.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where a funeral liturgy outside of Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Arnold.
