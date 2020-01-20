Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church.
Lorraine DeZort Obituary
Lorraine DeZort, 77, of Oakmont, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret hospital, Pittsburgh. Born June 18, 1942, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Helen Sakowitz. She was the beloved wife for 58 years of Jim W. DeZort Sr.; loving mother of Jim W. (Kim Chalmers) DeZort Jr., of Fawn Township, Tim (Karen) DeZort, of Oakmont, Michael (Melonie) DeZort, of Sarver, and Cindy (Mark) Salvas, of Plum; mother-in-law of Christine DeZort; grandmother of 13; and great-grandmother of four. She is also survived by her two four-legged friends, Buddy and Molly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Ronald Sakowitz. Lorraine was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. She enjoyed poker, playing in the River Rats poker league. Lorraine enjoyed her dogs and her family, and her favorite saying was, "Oh, what the hell."
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020
