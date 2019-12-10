|
Lorraine L. Gallo, 72, of Apollo (Kiski Township), died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at West Haven Manor, in Washington Township. She was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Natrona Heights, and was the oldest of two children born to the late William and Rosella Gallo. Lorraine graduated from Apollo High School in 1964 and went on to college, graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Lorraine's love of children led to a degree in elementary education and then to her first teaching job at St. Gertrude's Elementary School, in Vandergrift. After a few years, Lorraine decided to open her own pre-school, which she called Serendipity, in the basement of her parents' home. Lorraine was a terrific teacher and had a magical way with the children. As a result, the school was a huge success and operated for many years. In July, 1991, Lorraine suffered a stroke which left her paralyzed on her right side and robbed her of the ability to speak. Despite her challenging disability, as everyone would attest, Lorraine remained a kind and gentle person. She always had a positive word and a smile to share with everyone. Throughout her ordeal, Lorraine could still light up a room and make everyone feel special. Lorraine will be sorely missed. Bill, Lorraine's brother, thanks all of those who have had Lorraine in their prayers. I truly appreciate your love and support during these most difficult times. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rosella. Lorraine is survived by her only brother, William Victor "Bill" (Melissa) Gallo, of San Diego, Calif.; nephew and niece, Joseph and Christina; and a host of cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Parting prayers will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, 109 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Private interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, 22 N. Green St., Chicago, IL 60607, or online at www.anad.org. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit, www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019