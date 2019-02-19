Lorraine M. (Dolny) Polisano, 71, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Butler Memorial Hospital, Butler, surrounded by her family. She was born April 26, 1947, in Natrona Heights, to the late Rudolph and Mildred Holik Dolny. Lorraine was a 1965 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She retired as a customer service representative from the J.C. Penney Catalog Sales Center, in Indiana Township. Lorraine attended Evangel Heights Assembly of God Church, in Buffalo Township, for many years. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, watching old movies and babysitting her grandchildren. For Lorraine, the Holiday's, especially Christmas, were a special time. She will always be remembered as a giving and welcoming person whose door was always open to friends and family. Lorraine is survived by her children, Carla (Polisano) Bamonte, of Tarentum, Matthew (Dianne) Polisano, of Buffalo Township, and Angela (John) Manchini, of East Deer Township; grandchildren, Addie Rose Evans, Noelle Manchini, Jaden Zier, Benjamin Manchini and Gianna Manchini; brother, Rudy (Nancy) Dolny, of Gibsonia; sister, Christine (Richard) Rybicki, of Buffalo Township; and by her beloved niece and nephews, Megan (Greg) Keener, Tim (Lynda) Dolny, Matthew (Chelsea) Dolny, Jonathan (Brandi) Dolny and Ryan Rybicki.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Funeral ceremonies will follow at 11 a.m. in The River Community Church, New Kensington, with the Rev. Dean Ward, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

