Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Polisano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. Polisano


1947 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine M. Polisano Obituary
Lorraine M. (Dolny) Polisano, 71, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Butler Memorial Hospital, Butler, surrounded by her family. She was born April 26, 1947, in Natrona Heights, to the late Rudolph and Mildred Holik Dolny. Lorraine was a 1965 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She retired as a customer service representative from the J.C. Penney Catalog Sales Center, in Indiana Township. Lorraine attended Evangel Heights Assembly of God Church, in Buffalo Township, for many years. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, watching old movies and babysitting her grandchildren. For Lorraine, the Holiday's, especially Christmas, were a special time. She will always be remembered as a giving and welcoming person whose door was always open to friends and family. Lorraine is survived by her children, Carla (Polisano) Bamonte, of Tarentum, Matthew (Dianne) Polisano, of Buffalo Township, and Angela (John) Manchini, of East Deer Township; grandchildren, Addie Rose Evans, Noelle Manchini, Jaden Zier, Benjamin Manchini and Gianna Manchini; brother, Rudy (Nancy) Dolny, of Gibsonia; sister, Christine (Richard) Rybicki, of Buffalo Township; and by her beloved niece and nephews, Megan (Greg) Keener, Tim (Lynda) Dolny, Matthew (Chelsea) Dolny, Jonathan (Brandi) Dolny and Ryan Rybicki.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Funeral ceremonies will follow at 11 a.m. in The River Community Church, New Kensington, with the Rev. Dean Ward, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.