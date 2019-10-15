|
Lorraine N. (Wilson) Caramellino, 92, of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in QLS- West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born Oct. 7, 1927, in Murrysville, she was a daughter of the late Arthur W. Wilson and Mary (Maxwell) Wilson. Lorraine was a 1945 graduate of Apollo High School, and worked in various positions with Schenley Distilleries. She attended St. James Roman Catholic Church in Apollo, and was a member of Christ the King Parish in Leechburg for over 60 years. Lorraine was a member of the Marconi Club in Leechburg and its Ladies Auxiliary, and a volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. She loved playing cards, and was a member of card clubs for more than 50 years. When her children were younger, Lorraine was a den mother with Scouts. She also liked going to the casino. Lorraine most loved spending time with her family, especially hosting family dinners. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Caramellino, who passed away Sept. 23, 2008; and a sister, Pearl Smith. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Charlene M. (William) Toth, of Allegheny Township; son, Randall C. (Tracie) Caramellino, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Dana (Matthew) Summerhill, of Spring Church, Craig (Mary Beth) Toth, of Crescent Township, Kristina (Patrick) Thoma, of North Apollo, and Carolee Erb, of Allegheny Township; great-grandchildren, Grace Ann, Carter, Theodore, Natalie, Nicholas, Nina, Nathan, Hailey, Tyler, and Travis; sister, Bernice Curry, of LaPorte, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Parting prayers of transfer will take place at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial in Christ The King Church, Gilpin Township, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory to Bishop Morrow Personal Care Home, 118 Park Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019