Lorraine V. Vasicek
1940 - 2020-11-15
Lorraine V. Vasicek, 79, of Fawn Township, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Reading, to the late Joseph and Vivian E. (Fehr) Chada. Lorraine lived most of her life in Tarentum and the Fawn Township area where she was a homemaker and also worked for a number of years at Wood Line and Glenshaw Glass. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles and bowling. Survivors include her husband of more than 50 years, Stephen J. Vasicek; her children, Craig A. (Michelle) Goshorn, of St. John, Fla., Lisa Goshorn, of New Kensington, and John E. (Tina) Vasicek, of Manassas, Va. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine Rabb, and a grandson, Alexander Goshorn. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker, officiating. Burial will be private in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
