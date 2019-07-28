|
Lottie C. (Olszewski) Sikorski, 92, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born Dec. 9, 1926, in Natrona to the late Stanley and Blanche Cieslinski Olszewski. Lottie was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and playing the lottery. Lottie is survived by her son, Ronald (Linda) Badzilowski, of Natrona; three grandchildren, Kelly Ann (Jeff) Heckman, Ryan Paul (Stacey) Badzilowski and Kira Rogers; six great-grandchildren, Camryn Rogers, Derek Rogers, Logan Badzilowski, Tyler Badzilowski, Madison Heckman and Michael Heckman; and by her brother, Francis Olszewski, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Zygmunt S. Badzilowski on Aug. 13, 1954; her second husband, Francis J. Sikorski in 1989; brothers, Edward, Anthony and Leonard Olszewski; and by her sisters, Stella Figlieno, Josephine Sabattina, Steffy Dubik, Sophie Pulcini and Barbara Rutkowski.
Services and burial for Lottie were private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 28, 2019