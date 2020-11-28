1/1
Louis F. Naviglia
1932 - 2020
Louis Francis Naviglia, 88, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at home. He was born June 20, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late Sylvester and Mildred (Gardenia) Naviglia. Louis served in the Army as a Corporal in the Korean War and completed his duty in Washington, D.C. as a courier. He worked for PPG Industries in Creighton and Ford City for 43 years and served as a union representative. He was a lifelong member of Mt. St. Peter Church and enjoyed being a member of the Holy Name Society, bowling league, and golf team. He was also a life member of the VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell. Louis enjoyed coaching the little league baseball teams of New Kensington and was involved with the Ar-Ken midget football team. He enjoyed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and travelling, but most of all, the family dinners and get-togethers. Louis is survived by his wife of 66 years, Genevieve (Banasik) Naviglia; daughter, Yvonne M. (Brian) Cardenas; son, Michael Louis (Roseann) Naviglia; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Genevieve Naviglia Arabia and Shirley Naviglia (Frank) Glogowski; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard S. Naviglia; brother-in-law, Sam Arabia; and many aunts and uncles. The family would like to thank Monarch Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
NOV
30
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
