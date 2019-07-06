Louis G. Geidel Jr., 73, of Brackenridge, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 5, 2019, at home. He was born Aug. 16, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to the late Louis G. and Myrtle (McMahon) Geidel Sr. He lived in the Natrona Heights area since 1995 and was a bricklayer for Fisher Brother Masonry for 50 years. Louis was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Natrona Heights. He was an avid HO train collector and enjoyed model train displays. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda M. (Boyer) Geidel; and children, Tammy L. (Steve) Berkovitz, of South Fayette, Karen M. (Greg) Homrock, Christine A. Joyce, and David L. (Ashley) Geidel, all of Canonsburg. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; two sisters; and a brother. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of blessing service at 11 a.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge.

Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 6, 2019