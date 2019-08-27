|
Louis "Lou" Pangrazi, 91, of West Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Born June 10, 1928, in Leechburg, he was a son of the late Amedeo Pangrazi and Rose (Ferretti) Pangrazi. Lou was a 1947 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and proudly served our country with the Army from 1951-53 during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner/operator of Freeport Beverage for more than 40 years, retiring in 1995. Lou's memberships include St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, Fraternal Order of Eagles, White Star Fraternal Society and the Pucketos Beagle Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, mushroom hunting and raising beagles. In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda; and a sister, Velma M. Petrarca. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Evelyn (Gallo) Pangrazi; children, Louis "Lou" (Leslie) Pangrazi Jr., of Washington Township, Ronald J. (Dana) Pangrazi, of Fleetwood, and Donna M. (Robert) Kearney, of Scott Township; and his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Lauren, Michael, Joseph, Marco, Bobby, Nicholas, Katie and Louie; and his great grandchildren, Rocco and Vinny.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Lou's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019