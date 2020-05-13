Louis Thomas Gromley, 58, of Upper Burrell, died peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Feb. 24, 1962, in New Kensington, to the late John and Ruth Kirch Gromley, and he lived his whole life in the Valley. Lou was a proud member of the KML Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 441 and was a dedicated highway foreman with Swank Construction for nearly 20 years. A "jack of all trades", he has been many things through the years, including a carpenter for more than 20 years with Roenigk's and a volunteer fire fighter with the Upper Burrell Fire Department. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion of Lower Burrell. He was a hard worker who loved what he did and will always be remembered as such. As a history buff, Lou loved watching old westerns and the History Channel. He made the best chili in the area, enjoyed dominating a round of golf and had a voice that could be heard over the sound of a jackhammer. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gromley; his daughter, Rachel (Shane) Brown, and grandson, Jack Thomas, who is due to be born in September; his son, Nick (Melissa) Anderson and grandchildren, Sydney and Warner; and his siblings, Aaron (Linda) Gromley, of Colorado Springs, Colo., John H. (Devra) Gromley, of Upper Burrell, Isabel (John) Stevenson, of Seaford, Del., Adele (Barry) Smeltzer, of Ford City, Arlene (Bill) Blissell, of Midway, Utah, and Jeff (Sam) Gromley, of Upper Burrell. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Gromley (1974), and Joseph Gromley (2018). Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of his life will be announced at a future date. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 13, 2020.