Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Catonsville, MD
Louis T. Kaminski Obituary
Louis T. "Lou" Kaminski, 66, of Catonsville, Md., formerly of Tarentum, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Lou was the son of the former John and Gladys Kaminski. He is survived by Elaine, his beloved wife of 46 years; his sons, Brian (Kerry), Danny (Jenny), and Justin (Jeanine); his eight grandchildren; his dear brothers and sisters, Regina (Ron), Paula, Connie (Ray), John (Amy), Johnna (Rick), and Mike (Lori); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lou dedicated his professional life to education, first as a teacher in Baltimore County Public Schools, and then as Maryland state adviser to DECA and the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmonson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Catonsville, followed by interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
