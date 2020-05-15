Louis W. Cordier
1939 - 2020
Louis W. "Turk" Cordier, 81, of Wintersville, Ohio, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lancia's Villa Vista. He was born May 3, 1939, in Tarentum. He was the son of the late Arthur and Wanda Black Cordier. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dale Cordier. Louis worked as an environmental engineer at Wheeling Pitt Steel for many years. He was a graduate of Penn State and an avid fan of the school. Louis always looked forward to his trips to Las Vegas with his family. He is survived by his wife, Marie Bradenberg Cordier, whom he married Sept. 7, 1963; one son, Lawrence "Larry" Cordier, of Wintersville; one daughter, Mary Anne Cordier, of Wintersville; two sisters, Audrey Moore, of Natrona Heights, and Terri (Albert) Vidra, of Freeport; and two grandchildren, Michael and Vicki Cordier. A funeral liturgy with Mass was celebrated Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes, 1521 Bantam Ridge Road, Wintersville, OH 43953, or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 66 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3706.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 15, 2020.
