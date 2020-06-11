Louise Armistice Beattie, 86, of Upper Burrell, entered eternal life Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a battle with progressive dementia. She was born Nov. 11, 1933, to Joseph and Pearl (Caporali) Predebon. She was fortunate to be born on Armistice Day (now Veteran's Day), which her VERY Italian father embraced by giving her the best middle name to celebrate her birth and America?Armistice! Louise attended Arnold High School and graduated in 1951. She then went on to be a secretary at Union Springs. She was married Oct. 21, 1954 to the great "late" Allan "Bootie" Beattie. They were married 64 years before his passing. She was a devoted wife and mother of five children. She was a cheerleader for all of her children and grandchildren and could be found behind the scenes volunteering her time at numerous positions within the Burrell Sporting community. She was a staunch supporter of the Flyers organization, where she also placed her mark, but none more than Burrell Wrestling! She loved wrestling and knew all that attended and wrestled. Mom loved her family. You could find her and Dad in the kitchen every Sunday whipping up a Sunday dinner. She knew how to love a person through the food. Every Sunday she held dinner for our entire family and anyone and everyone that could and would attend. When I say food, I mean enough to feed 100 people. (We did have a growing family.) She loved to dance and knew every word to every song by heart. (An avid Frank Sinatra/Dean Martin/The Lettermen fan.) She loved to dance with all of her children and grandchildren. Any time she heard a "great song" she was moving her hips! She and Dad loved to get the family together and MAKE us sing. We must have sung ?Rocky Mountain High? by John Denver 1000 times while they corrected and critiqued our voices. Looking back, I never knew how much they knew about pitch and tone! They truly thought that we were going to be the next Osmond Family or Jackson 5. Of course, now you know; the secret is out?WE WERE NOT! The most wonderful trait our beloved mother had was the love she showed to all of us. She had the ability of understanding, straight-shooting wisdom, but if you angered her she would either point her finger at you and let you know what she didn't like or, on many occasions?chase you around with a wooden spoon trying to hit you! It was pure joy. It was MOM! She will always be the best mother we had?forever! She was preceded in death by her beloved Allan Beattie; her brother, Raymond Predebon and wife, Norma; and her parents, Joe and Pearl Predebon. She is survived by her family, Keith Beattie (wife, Debbie and grandchildren, Brian and Derek); Kristine Beattie Bates (husband, Bob and grandchildren, Jennifer and Sean); Michael Beattie (wife, Colleen and grandchildren, Rena (husband Garett), Michela, and Cassandra); Beth Ann Beattie Knepshield (husband, David and grandchildren Ian (fiancee Joy) Claire, Addison, Grace and Rachel (very special great-grandchildren, Ezra and Eli); Allan Beattie (wife, Kristen and grandchildren, Allan and Paige). Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 11, 2020.